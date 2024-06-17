StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

ENGlobal stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 9,826.93% and a negative net margin of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

