StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $608.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,457,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,563,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,457,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,563,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $121,615.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,172,109.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.