StockNews.com Lowers Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Buy

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMY. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.97. 18,122,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,447,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 109,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 128.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 57,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 32,379 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 130,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

