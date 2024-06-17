StockNews.com Upgrades Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BHE. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of BHE opened at $39.85 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $44.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $675.58 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Insider Transactions at Benchmark Electronics

In related news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $263,421.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,375.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $263,421.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,375.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after buying an additional 30,941 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 291,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 41,783 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 902,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after buying an additional 243,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

