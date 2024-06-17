StockNews.com Upgrades Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTAS. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $664.07.

Cintas Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $695.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $679.20 and its 200-day moving average is $633.54. Cintas has a one year low of $474.74 and a one year high of $705.74.

Cintas shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $8,015,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cintas by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,866,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cintas by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,637,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

