StockNews.com Upgrades TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Hold

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

Shares of TRST stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,732. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $514.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.