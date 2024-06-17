StockNews.com Upgrades TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Hold

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance
Shares of TRST stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,732. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $514.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.84.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY
About TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
