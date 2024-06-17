Stratis (STRAX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $160,571.01

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $160,571.01 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,525.81 or 0.05290718 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00043054 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00016159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00013403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002001 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.