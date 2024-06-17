Sui Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.29 Billion (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, Sui has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sui has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $109.88 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui token can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001423 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,426,143,881 tokens. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,426,143,880.7088885 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.93070238 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 266 active market(s) with $106,980,408.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

