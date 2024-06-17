SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HYSR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. 11,287,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440,565. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. SunHydrogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. Its SunHydrogen panels used to produce renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity, fuel cells, and other applications. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020.

