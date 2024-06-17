Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,155,500 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 8,494,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,555.5 days.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of SNPTF opened at $5.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. Sunny Optical Technology has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $10.50.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile
