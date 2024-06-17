Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Super League Enterprise Stock Down 6.0 %

Super League Enterprise stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. Super League Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Super League Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 228.35% and a negative net margin of 109.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super League Enterprise will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super League Enterprise stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Super League Enterprise, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLE Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 3.84% of Super League Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

