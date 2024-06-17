Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) Short Interest Update

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $2.50) on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.40 target price (down from $3.62) on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Surf Air Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

SRFM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. 546,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Surf Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Surf Air Mobility will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Palantir Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Surf Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Surf Air Mobility by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

