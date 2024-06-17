Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Update

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 8,410,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Suzano Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE SUZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,602. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. Suzano has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $12.98.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Suzano will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suzano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Suzano during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Suzano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Suzano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Further Reading

