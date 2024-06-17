SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $597.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.