Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in May

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,820,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the May 15th total of 11,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $41.69 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,180 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,192,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

