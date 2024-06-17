TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Short Interest Down 15.3% in May

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TaskUs Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TASK stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.36.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $227.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on TaskUs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 155,751 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter valued at $2,362,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TaskUs by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in TaskUs by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 71,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

