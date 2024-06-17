TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE TSI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 116,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,805. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $4.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

