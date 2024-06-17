TD Cowen Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $325.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RH. Wedbush dropped their target price on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $321.85.

Get RH alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

RH Trading Down 17.1 %

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $229.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.37. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 2.72%. RH’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.