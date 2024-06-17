TD Cowen Lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $45.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.45.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.