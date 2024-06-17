Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TEI opened at $5.36 on Monday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

