Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of TEI opened at $5.36 on Monday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
