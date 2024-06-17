Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $61.20.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.72). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

