Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 29,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tenon Medical Price Performance

Shares of TNON stock opened at $0.62 on Monday. Tenon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 1,267.31% and a negative net margin of 445.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on Tenon Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

