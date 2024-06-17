Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Update

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK remained flat at $7.65 during midday trading on Monday. 1,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

