Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,170 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Shares of TSLA traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.01. 82,038,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,882,416. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.90 and a 200 day moving average of $194.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

