The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Chemours has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Chemours by 4,407.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,389 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Chemours by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,628 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 156.7% during the first quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,634 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Chemours by 91.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $39,171,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

