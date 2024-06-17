The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Update

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,200 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 499,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 184,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.19. The stock had a trading volume of 161,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,414. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.50. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 0.93.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 40,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

