The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Decreased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HD traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $349.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,345. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.28. The stock has a market cap of $346.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

