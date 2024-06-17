The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Director Sells $109,134.79 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Krolik sold 29,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $109,134.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,623.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
RealReal Stock Performance
NASDAQ REAL opened at $3.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REAL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.
About RealReal
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
