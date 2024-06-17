Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

TR stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.15. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Tootsie Roll Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TR. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 45,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

(Get Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.