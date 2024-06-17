Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury Sells 366,042 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 366,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,830,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,430,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,150,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 376,320 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $1,813,862.40.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 336,377 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $1,540,606.66.

On Monday, June 10th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 319,747 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $1,346,134.87.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 299,953 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $1,172,816.23.

On Monday, June 3rd, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,149,379.56.

On Thursday, May 30th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 298,778 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $1,114,441.94.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,182,464.43.

On Friday, May 24th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $1,202,828.88.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.00. 11,633,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,319,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. Cipher Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth $52,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIFR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

