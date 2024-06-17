Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Purchases C$314,392.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$62.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$314,392.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$66.10 per share, with a total value of C$165,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$66.43 per share, with a total value of C$166,064.50.

On Friday, May 3rd, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$323,258.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.42 per share, with a total value of C$148,543.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE:TOU opened at C$63.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$53.45 and a 1-year high of C$74.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C($0.68). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.78%. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 4.4043109 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.38.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

