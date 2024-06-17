Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,672,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,461 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Trip.com Group worth $132,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,368,000 after buying an additional 1,109,727 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 187,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 99,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,595,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,471,000 after purchasing an additional 837,620 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. CLSA boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,627,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,700. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.