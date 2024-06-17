Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Reduced by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $307,787,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $95,049,000. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,804,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $72,498,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.80. 5,106,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,696,566. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

