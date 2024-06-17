Truist Financial Cuts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $67.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.93.

NYSE:BXP opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 38,932 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 112.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $16,729,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $278,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

