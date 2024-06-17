United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2%

UPS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.89. 4,117,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.90 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The company has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.34 and its 200-day moving average is $149.74.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

