Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Short Interest Update

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,530,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 15th total of 46,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Vale Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vale by 423.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

