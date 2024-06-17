Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $169.00 at Piper Sandler

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $187.00 to $169.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VLO opened at $150.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after buying an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.