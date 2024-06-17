VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Buys Shares of 593 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.67.

Ferrari stock traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $415.87. 162,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,643. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $285.02 and a 1-year high of $442.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $2.443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

