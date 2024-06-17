VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2024

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAIFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 712,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

