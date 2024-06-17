VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 712,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

