Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $374.85

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $374.85 and last traded at $374.70, with a volume of 504250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $372.50.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

