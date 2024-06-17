Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $586.27. The stock had a trading volume of 417,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $508.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $588.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.