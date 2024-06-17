Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.17. 698,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,042. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

