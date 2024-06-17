Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $240.62

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $240.62 and last traded at $240.62, with a volume of 5835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.52.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.62 and its 200 day moving average is $223.12.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

