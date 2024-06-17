Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $240.62

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $240.62 and last traded at $240.62, with a volume of 5835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.52.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.62 and its 200 day moving average is $223.12.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
