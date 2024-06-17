Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Viper Energy has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $41.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 200.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 186,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 39,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

