Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $23.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $366.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.24.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

