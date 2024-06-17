Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Vistra has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years. Vistra has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vistra to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.
Vistra Stock Down 0.9 %
VST stock opened at $87.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.03. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75.
Insider Transactions at Vistra
In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on VST. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
