Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Vistra has increased its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years. Vistra has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vistra to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

VST stock opened at $87.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.03. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VST. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

