W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $83.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $88.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRB. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.25. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 9th.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 802,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,942,000 after buying an additional 296,928 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 248,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,789,000 after buying an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

