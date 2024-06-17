Walden Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.33. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

