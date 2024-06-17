Walden Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,147 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. Sherwin-Williams makes up 0.6% of Walden Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $5.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $302.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.73. The stock has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.41.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

