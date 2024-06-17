Walden Wealth Partners LLC Invests $272,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,260 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Quanta Services by 42.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 277,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after purchasing an additional 82,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $1,452,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,130. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

